Rihanna gives a glimpse into making of 'R9' following decade-long hiatus

Rihanna hints at new music after decade-long hiatus

Rihanna dropped a major hint at new music after a decade-long hiatus with a video of herself working in the studio.

The 38-year-old multihyphenated star took to Instagram on Thursday, February 26, and shared a video which showed her actively working on music during one of her hectic days.

The Diamonds hitmaker was seen leaving for a meeting at 9 pm for her brand, Savage, and shared that next on her to-do list was some studio time.

Rihanna then included a clip of herself working in the studio around 2 am for three to four hours. At one point in the video she asked her fellow artists to have coffee together before saying, “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price.”

The price remark remained unexplained as she went back home at 7 am and worked on her son’s costume for Mardi Gras.

Fans on social media went wild after seeing the We Found Love songstress in the studio and expressed their excitement in the comments, with one writing, “Studio? Do you mean new music? ?” and another wrote, “R9????”

Some fans doubted the music would be for another film, or commercial, and chimed in, “whole time it’s just another soundtrack for Smurfs.”

While the teaser was dubbed “unbelievable” the Grammy winner has not confirmed or denied the rumours, and recently confirmed she was working on an album in a recent interview.