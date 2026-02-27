How Taylor Swift supported future mother-in-law Donna Kelce on 'Traitors'

Taylor Swift was tuned in to the Traitors during her soon-to-be mother-in-law’s brief stay at the reality TV show, as were Donna Kelce’s sons Jason and Travis Kelce.

The 73-year-old television personality made an appearance at Andy Cohen’s show and discussed her performance on Season 4 of the show.

When asked about her kids and the pop superstar’s views on her participation, Donna said, “They thought that I gave it my best shot, but they’re like, you know, you were probably more treacherous than we thought you could be.”

Speaking of the Eras Tour performer, she said, “Yes, she’s a watcher. So is her family. They love Traitor.”

Although the former banker exited the show soon after she became the first ever traitor in the recent season, she enjoyed her time and had fun while it lasted.

During her time on the show, Donna gave Swifties a lot of funny content during her appearance as she seemingly shaded Travis and Jason’s ex-girlfriends while answering who she would wish to not see at the show.

The mom of two also quoted the Taylor’s lyric, “don’t get mad, get even” from her song, Vigilante Shit during the episode.

Even after her elimination, Donna commended her co-stars for their right answer when they voted her out as the Traitor.