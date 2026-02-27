 
Bobby J. Brown's final moments captured in harrowing 911 call

Geo News Digital Desk
February 27, 2026

Bobby J. Brown’s last moments were revealed in chilling 911 audio as a raging fire consumed the Maryland barn where the Wire actor was trapped Wednesday.

Brown’s wife, Arlene, phoned dispatchers in panic, reporting that her husband was trapped inside the structure.

She explained that the 62-year-old star had been “trying to start up his own Cadillac” when the blaze erupted.

Officials noted she soon “hung up the phone” as responders struggled to reconnect with her.

When firefighters arrived, they described a 50 foot by 100-foot barn, mostly engulfed, with a subject trapped inside.

Minutes later, an update confirmed the building was fully engulfed, leaving little hope of rescue.

One responder added, “We do have exposure. I see his two vehicles,” emphasizing the danger as flames spread.

Brown ultimately succumbed to smoke inhalation, while Arlene suffered severe burns in her attempt to save him.

He is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Brown’s agent told TMZ he was “upset and saddened,” remembering the actor as “totally dedicated to the craft of acting and a joy to work with.”

Best known for his role as Officer Bobby Brown on The Wire, he also appeared in Law & Order: SVU and pursued a boxing career before turning to acting. 

His final role was in Mailman (2023).

