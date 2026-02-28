Pink causes buzz as she leaves California amid split rumors from partner

Pink has traded her laid-back vineyard life on California’s Central Coast for the fast pace of New York City, and the move is already stirring headlines.

The So What singer was spotted at Soho House in the Meatpacking District.

Pink’s relocation came around the time chatter about her marriage made rounds.

Reports from People and Us Weekly claimed she and husband Carey Hart had split after 20 years together.

However, Pink quickly shut down the rumors in an Instagram video, joking she hadn’t realized she was “separated” until reading the headlines.

Hart himself appeared to be in Big Apple recently, suggesting the couple remains united despite the gossip.

The move is reportedly linked to The Kelly Clakson Show.

Clarkson confirmed she is ending her NBC talk show after seven seasons, leaving a coveted slot open in daytime television.

Reports suggest that she may be in line to take over the Clarkson’s show.

An insider told Page Six the Get the Party Started singer has been spotted at the Soho House where she was seen reviewing paperwork with her team.

The source added that Pink was dressed casually in a head wrap and sweats but “looked beautiful.”

She’s scheduled to begin an entire week as guest host starting Monday.