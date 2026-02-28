Neil Sedaka’s family issues first statement after legendary singer’s death

Neil Sedaka, known for hits such as Bad Blood, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do and Laughter in the Rain, has passed away at the age of 86.

The legendary American singer-songwriter and pianist breathed his last on Friday, February 27.

Shortly after the news related to his health condition hit social media his family issued an emotional statement, confirming Sedaka’s death, via his official social media account.

Taking to Instagram, they penned a heartfelt message alongside a memorable photo of the late music icon.

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka,” the family statement posted read.

They honoured the One Way Ticket singer, writing, “A true rock n’ roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

The official family statement came after earlier in the day the Grammy-nominated musician had been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, with sources revealing that Hollywood Walk of Fame star honouree was feeling unwell in the morning.

Born on March 13, 1939, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Sedaka was pronounced dead and as of yet no official cause of his passing has been disclosed.

In addition to his five Grammy nods, the Songwriter’s Hall of Famer also made many TV appearances.

He was one of Saturday Night Live‘s first musical guests, and also appeared as a guest judge on American Idol when it was still on Fox.