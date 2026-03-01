'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby remembers son with moving tribute

Mary Cosby is mourning the loss of her son, Robert Cosby Jr., while looking back on cherished memories.

Three days after announcing her son’s death in a heartbreaking social media post, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star shared a touching tribute.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, February 28, the grieving mother posted a photo of herself with a young Robert Jr., set to the song Time After Time by Jessica Mauboy.

“#godfirst #love #forever #[red heart emoji] I'm Going to miss you bubs [sad, red heart emoji],” she captioned the image.

Many of Mary’s fellow Real Housewives stars extended their support with moving messages in the comments section.

Kyle Richards sweetly wrote, “Beautiful picture Mary. You’re an amazing Mom and gave him so much love. May his memory be a blessing [hands joined emoji].”

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey commented, “I love this photo of the both of you. Sending continued love, prayers and strength. Love you Mary.[red heart emoji],”

“It’s amazing that a certain photo can remain your favorite because of context…,” Bozoma Saint John from RHOBH penned, “whatever you were saying or whatever you were doing when this photo was snapped is one that comes instantly rushing back when you see the photo. I pray that the good memories will keep you uplifted [red heart emoji].”

For the unversed, Robert Jr. was found dead after officers “responded to an overdose call that turned into a death investigation” on Monday.



