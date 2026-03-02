Texans land David Montgomery in blockbuster offseason deal

David Montgomery traded to Texans; Lions receive two picks, Juice Scruggs

In an offseason trade with the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans have acquired veteran running back David Montgomery.

The new acquisition is aimed at strengthening their rushing attack ahead of the new NFL season. The Lions will receive Houston's fourth-round and seventh-round picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs in exchange for the veteran.

The 28-year-old running back brings proven experience to the Texan's backfield. He has been a consistent performer in recent seasons.

According to ESPN, Montgomery recorded 158 carries for 716 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns across 17 games in the 2025 NFL season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

The trade comes amid Detroit’s efforts to build around its younger core, including standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs, whose expanding role reduced Montgomery’s workload.

By parting ways with the veteran rusher, the Lions gain additional draft capital and flexibility moving forward.

Montgomery had previously dismissed speculation that he sought a move away from Detroit, but trade discussions intensified during the offseason.

For Houston, the acquisition signals a commitment to reinforcing its offensive balance as the team looks to build momentum heading into the upcoming campaign.