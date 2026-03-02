 
Geo News

Texans land David Montgomery in blockbuster offseason deal

Montgomery recorded 158 carries for 716 rushing yards across 17 games in 2025 NFL season

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 02, 2026

David Montgomery traded to Texans; Lions receive two picks, Juice Scruggs
David Montgomery traded to Texans; Lions receive two picks, Juice Scruggs

In an offseason trade with the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans have acquired veteran running back David Montgomery.

The new acquisition is aimed at strengthening their rushing attack ahead of the new NFL season. The Lions will receive Houston's fourth-round and seventh-round picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs in exchange for the veteran.

The 28-year-old running back brings proven experience to the Texan's backfield. He has been a consistent performer in recent seasons.

According to ESPN, Montgomery recorded 158 carries for 716 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns across 17 games in the 2025 NFL season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

The trade comes amid Detroit’s efforts to build around its younger core, including standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs, whose expanding role reduced Montgomery’s workload.

By parting ways with the veteran rusher, the Lions gain additional draft capital and flexibility moving forward.

Montgomery had previously dismissed speculation that he sought a move away from Detroit, but trade discussions intensified during the offseason.

For Houston, the acquisition signals a commitment to reinforcing its offensive balance as the team looks to build momentum heading into the upcoming campaign.

Shares of BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin surge as Middle East conflict deepens
Shares of BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin surge as Middle East conflict deepens
5 key takeaways from Pete Hegseth's Pentagon press conference on Iran-US war
5 key takeaways from Pete Hegseth's Pentagon press conference on Iran-US war
Honor claims its ‘Robot phone' with movable camera can dance to music
Honor claims its ‘Robot phone' with movable camera can dance to music
Apple launches iPhone 17e at $599 with satellite messaging
Apple launches iPhone 17e at $599 with satellite messaging
Anthropic's Claude hit by disruptions days after Pentagon dispute
Anthropic's Claude hit by disruptions days after Pentagon dispute
Which Muslim countries are supporting ‘Operation Epic Fury' against Iran?
Which Muslim countries are supporting ‘Operation Epic Fury' against Iran?
Sam Altman shares insights into deal between OpenAI, Pentagon: 'Definitely rushed'
Sam Altman shares insights into deal between OpenAI, Pentagon: 'Definitely rushed'
'End of Xbox' claim making rounds online: Everything you should know
'End of Xbox' claim making rounds online: Everything you should know