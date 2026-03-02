Everything to know about Pokémon Pokopia: Launch time, preload requirements, file size

Pokémon Pokopia has made history even before its official release. The Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive has shattered all franchise records with an 89 Metascore.

This makes it the highest-rated Pokémon game of all time, surpassing the records of 2013’s Pokémon X and the classic Pokémon Heart Gold.

What is Pokémon Pokopia?

Pokémon Pokopia is the franchise’s first life-stimulation game. The main character of the game is Ditto, who imitates a human.

Players will control their Ditto and befriend new Pokémon who will then teach the Ditto new moves to interact with the environment. More Pokémon enter the game as the community of players grows.

To simulate real-world conditions, the game has a built-in day-and-night cycle.

Release date and time

The game is set to release on Thursday, March 5, 2026, on Nintendo Switch 2. But due to the midnight launch, some users can get access to it as early as March 4.

The global release timings are:

North America (PT): 9:00 PM (March 4)

North America (ET): 12:00 AM (March 5)

United Kingdom (GMT): 5:00 AM (March 5)

Europe (CET): 6:00 AM (March 5)

Japan (JST): 2:00 PM (March 5)

Australia (AEDT): 4:00 PM (March 5)

Preload requirements

The preload is available right now with a download size of approximately 10GB. To purchase it, visit Nintendo eShop and buy it for $69.

Pokopia celebration event

Pokémon Go is set to host a Pokémon Celebration event starting from March 16. The event features the debut of Ditto wearing hats and caps, bonus XP for spinning PokeStops, increased Shiny rates for Sudowoodo and Zoura, and a free Ditto eye mask avatar item.