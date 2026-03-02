US jets leave Spanish bases after Madrid refuses their use for attacks on Iran

Spain has refused to allow the United States (U.S.) to use its jointly operated bases for attacks on Iran.

According to flight tracking site FlightRadar24, nearly 15 U.S. aircraft have left the Rota and Moron military bases, jointly operated by the U.S. and Spain, since it launched military strikes against Iran.

Spain has openly condemned the U.S. strikes on Iran, indicating a major policy shift from fellow European countries.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed that the jointly operated bases, which remain under Spanish sovereignty, will not be used in the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The United Kingdom (U.K.), which had previously refused to allow the use of its bases, authorised them on Sunday for collective self-defence.

In an interview with Spanish broadcaster Telecinco, Albares said, “Spanish bases are not being used for this operation, and they will not be used for anything not included in the agreement with the United States or for anything that is not in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.”

Earlier, Spain’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez unequivocally condemned the U.S.-Israeli military strikes against Iran. He also condemned the subsequent Iranian retaliation.