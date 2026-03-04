Jake Gyllenhaal finds meaningful note tucked in 'The Late Show' couch by sister

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in Maggie's directorial film, 'The Bride'

Jake Gyllenhaal got emotional as he gets a sweet note from sister Maggie during a promotional interview.

Jake and Maggie are promoting upcoming film The Bride, directed by latter.

Earlier today, the Nightcrawler actor appeared at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the host told him that his sister, who made an appearance at the show a day before, tucked a note for Jake in the couch.

The 45-year-old was surprised to know that Stephen left the note in the chair as he wanted Gyllenhaal to take it out himself.

The Love & Other Drugs actor put his hand in the sofa and grabbed a folded note, that read, “You’re a beast”.

Jake revealed that the phrase held a hidden meaning for siblings.

He explained, "My sister did a show on Broadway that she was acting in and it was an amazing experience for her, but also she was going through things.”

“I went into her dressing room before opening night - one of the previews maybe and I just wrote, 'You're a beast.'"

After that day, he shared that Maggie wrote it “on his mirror every opening night.”

The audience was touched by the emotional meaning the message had. Meanwhile, Jake also looked a little emotional while explaining the meaning.

Their upcoming film The Bride features Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Jake, Peter Sarsgaard and Penelope Cruz. The movie is set to release on March 6.