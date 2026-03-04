Katie Price insists she verified Lee Andrews' wealth before wedding

Before Lee, Price had already been married three times

Katie Price has stood firm in her statement that husband Lee Andrews is The One, insisting he is 'not a con man or scammer' and that she is in the happiest place of her life.

The former glamour model,47, stunned everyone when she announced that she had married Lee in Dubai in January, just 10 days of meeting him.

Before Lee, Price had already been married three times and had been involved in multiple relationships.

However, her marriage to the Dubai-based businessman reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset with her decision.

Several of Lee's exes also made claims about his finances, business acumen and celebrity-links, alleging they were false-but Katie remains adamant that Lee is the real deal.

In a new interview, she revealed that she declined to sign a pre-nuptial agreement before their wedding.

Price also said that Lee has has shown her documents to attest to his wealth and provided proof of purchase that he paid for his new £36million home in Dubai in cash.

Katie added that she had done her due diligence by speaking to his father and his Russian ex-wife, Cezara, declaring that Lee 'ticks every box'.

The besotted mother-of-five gushed to The Sun: 'I thought I'd been in love before but this feels different. It's not even about lust, it's just instant connection on all levels. I fell in love with him.'

Moreover, Katie opened up about her family's concerns over her whirlwind marriage to the Dubai-based businessman, insisting that she was not a kid and that 'my life isn't normal', so they had to 'let me be me'.

She acknowledged their feelings, saying: 'Of course my family are going to worry, I wouldn't expect anything different. They love me and they've seen me go through so much heartache, and the most horrific times.

'So I don't blame them for being p***ed off and angry. They love me and I love them too. But I'm not a kid any more, I am 47, I can make my own choices, and I will. They have to give me that chance to go and find out for myself.'

Katie's sister Sophie has previously hinted at her disapproval of her new marriage and said their podcast would be 'paused' for the foreseeable future.