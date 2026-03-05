 
Brooklyn Beckham finally reacts to special birthday wish

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence over birthday tribute amid feud with David, Victoria

Geo News Digital Desk
March 05, 2026

Brooklyn Beckham made his feelings clear over special birthday tributes from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. 

On March 4, the former English footballer and his famous designer wife sent a message of peace to their now estranged son with heartfelt birthday wishes. 

Brooklyn, who turned 27 this year, must be surprised upon receiving a public nod from his parents following his bombshell allegations against his family. 

David and Victoria shared heartfelt childhood photos of their eldest child, accompanied by emotional messages.

"27 Today Happy Birthday, Bust. We love you x," David wrote. Whereas, Victoria said, "Happy 27th birthday, Brooklyn, I love you so much."

But now, it seems that Brooklyn hit at his parents' hearts with a brutal response.

While completely ignoring birthday greetings from David and Victoria, the aspiring chef reshared a birthday post made by his beloved wife, Nicola Peltz. 

Nicola shared a loving photo, featuring herself and Brooklyn from his intimate birthday party. The couple was seen smiling at the camera, seemingly sending a message to the Beckhams that they 'got each other.'

