Lily Allen, David Harbour drama: Woman caught in between speaks out

David Harbour's rumoured girlfriend breaks silence after Lily Allen's pal escorted her out of party

Lily Allen’s estranged husband David Harbour was speculated to be in a relationship with Morgan Cozzi, and it cost the model a humiliating incident about having to leave a party.

The 27-year-old star attended music producer Blue May’s birthday party at his home in Los Angeles, where Allen recorded her explosive album, West End Girl.

Although the British pop star was not present at the party, her friends recognised Cozzi as Harbour’s girlfriend and despite her being a plus-one of another guest, was asked to leave because of her connection with the Stranger Things star.

The romance speculations emerged after Cozzi’s pictures with Harbour circulated on the internet, in which the two of them seemed to be walking in New York City.

It had only been a month since Allen’s album which exposes Harbour’s infidelity and other secrets, so the pictures caused quite a stir.

However, Cozzi set the record straight in a statement, saying, “I have never dated him. We met in a park once and had a brief conversation and it was entirely platonic in nature. We are not in a relationship and never have been. In fact, I have not spoken with him since that day.”

She continued, in conversation with Page Six, “It’s unfortunate how easily people can assume the worst about a woman for simply speaking to a man. I hope we can shift that mindset and celebrate the strength and grace women bring to the world.”

Cozzi maintained that she has no hard feelings towards Allen and wished her “every success on her brilliant album” adding, “there’s no ill-will [about the party] and genuinely hope everyone had a wonderful time celebrating!”

The Tennis hitmaker and Harbour are currently in the middle of their divorce case after the sale of their NYC house.