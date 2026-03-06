Hollywood figure Peggy Siegal reveals Jeffrey Epstein connection

 
Hundreds of emails revealed that Peggy Siegal stayed in touch with Jeffrey Epstein

March 06, 2026

Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal shared some new details about her connection with Jeffrey Epstein in a New York magazine interview.

The 78-year-old shared that she had work and personal both contact with Epstein while he tried to get close to famous Hollywood stars.

Siegal added that she didn’t know about Epstein’s crimes back then but did accept some money from him for travel until 2010.

Hundreds of emails released by the Department of Justice show that they stayed in touch from 2009 until a few months before his arrest.

Epstein wanted access to top Hollywood people and Siegal used the opportunity to support her work with big clients.

She, however, even helped organise a star-studded dinner, including Woody Allen, to get a copy of The King’s Speech for Queen Elizabeth on Harvey Weinstein’s request.

She went on to add that the connection badly hurt her career as studios didn’t want to work with her and she faced a lot of public criticism.

Even now, Peggy defends her work, saying that her relationship with late Jeffrey was distant and professional.

