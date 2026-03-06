Dua Lipa shares sweet birthday tribute for father

Dua Lipa made her father Dukagjin Lipa’s special day extra sweet with a heartwarming tribute.

Taking to her Instagram grid on Thursday, March 5, the Levitating hitmaker shared an adorable birthday message to mark her father’s new personal milestone.

She lovingly penned, "Happy Birthday twin bestie @dukagjinlipa." Punctuated with a red heart emoji, the American-Albanian pop star added, “I love you so much.”

Alongside the text, the One Kiss songstress posted a series of her photos with her proud father, offering a glimpse into the father-daughter duo’s close bond.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the Kosovan-Albanian entrepreneur’s daughter shared images of a young Dukagjin, holding, kissing and playing with baby Dua.

Other photos were from their recent outings and stage performances together.

For the unversed, Dukagjin, who is a marketing expert and former rock musician, officially managed the Radical Optimism tour superstar’s career since 2022.

In the 1980s and early 90s he was the lead singer and guitarist for the Kosovan rock band Oda.

The CEO and founder of Republika Communications also founded a major international music festival, named Sunny Hill Festival, in Pristina to promote Kosovo's culture.

Dua, 30, has previously headlined the event and even performed duets with her dad on stage.

Interestingly, on the same day as her father’s birthday, she also reposted a video from the festival’s official page on her Instagram Stories, announcing that tickets for this year are now on sale.