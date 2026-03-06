Chase Stokes drops brutal comment on Morgan Evans’ divorce story

Looks like the internet just got a front-row seat to an unexpected celebrity showdown.

Chase Stokes didn’t hold back after Morgan Evans opened up about his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini on the podcast The BobbyCast, hosted by Bobby Bones.

After clips from the interview hit Instagram, the Outer Banks star jumped into the comments with a blunt reaction – one he later deleted.

“This is about the most pathetic excuse of masculinity I've ever seen,” Stokes wrote.

Bones quickly shared a screenshot of the comment and clapped back with his own caption: “Get a f***ing life.”

The drama started when Evans, who was married to Ballerini from 2017 to 2022, described the moment their relationship ended – saying he didn’t see it coming.

"I was not expecting that conversation, no," Evans explained on the March 3 episode. "Maybe that was me being naive, but I definitely wasn't. It took me by surprise. That whole time is such a blur. It almost feels like somebody else, just from where I'm sitting now. I just look back and I'm like, 'Oh, my God.'"

According to Evans, the divorce wrapped up quickly.

"It was pretty surreal," he recalled. "It all happened super quick. From finding out that that was what Kelsea wanted to do, to getting a lawyer and having a prenup and having three or four calls with the lawyer and signing the documents in the Ryman parking lot in the rain, to going home."

Evans also said Ballerini’s breakup album Rolling Up The Welcome Mat didn’t exactly feel fair to him.

"In my case, it didn't feel like it necessarily had a lot to do with me," he said. "I think maybe I was presented, or made out to be, or became an archetype for any guy that had done any woman wrong during that period of time. Like, some of the stuff was just like, 'What? What are you even talking about?"

For his part, Bones defended giving Evans space to tell his side.

"He's not said anything about his life," Bones said in a March 4 Instagram video. "Then he wrote a record about his life and part of that record, a small part of the record, is about a divorce that he went through."

"I thought it came off really well," he added. "I thought he was very kind in his description, in his version of events. There are two stories, right? There's his story, her story and the real story. So, I think the interview came off good."

Safe to say… this breakup story may still have a few chapters left.