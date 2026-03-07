Is Strait of Hormuz open?

 
Strait of Hormuz remains open, but Iran vows to target US, Israeli ships

March 07, 2026

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced Friday, March 6, that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open to global maritime traffic.

However, the officials warned that Iran will target any U.S. and Israeli vessel that attempts to transit the strategic waterway.

The Revolutionary Guard spokesman said: “We did not close the Strait of Hormuz and will not, but we will target ships belonging the U.S. regime and the Zionist entity transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

The passageway resumes as the region hit by the oil crisis. On Wednesday, March 4, no tanker transited the strait.

This caused a dramatic drop from the typical 60 or more ships that carry about 20% of the world’s oil through the narrow channel.

Major shipping lines, including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, are no longer accepting most of the cargo meant for Persian Gulf countries, and maritime insurers have also withdrawn war-related coverages since the weekend fighting erupted.

The executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, Gene Seroka, said that commercial ships will only move when there’s a ceasefire.

“I don’t see any appetite to move cargo and put crew and assets in harm’s way,” he said. 

