 
Geo News

“Today Iran will be hit very hard,” Trump says following Iranian President's apology to Gulf nation

US considers expanding targets, escalating Iran conflict

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 07, 2026

“Today Iran will be hit very hard,” Trump says following Tehran’s apology to Gulf nation
“Today Iran will be hit very hard,” Trump says following Tehran’s apology to Gulf nation

Israeli warplanes have launched “broad-scale” strikes on Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport early Saturday, March 7, following U.S. President Donald Trump's warning to escalate the war against Iran.

U.S. considers “complete destruction and certain death” related to strikes on Iran.

Following the strikes, the Israeli military confirmed that it had targeted 16 Iranian aircraft that were allegedly used by the Quds Force to transport weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “Today, Iran will be hit very hard,” claiming that Iran’s president had “surrendered” to neighbouring countries after Masoud Pezeshkian apologised for strikes on Gulf states.

However, Pezeshkian immediately denied any notion of capitulation. “We will stand and resist to the last drop of our lives to defend our country,” he said in a statement, while clarifying that Iran would not attack neighbouring nations unless U.S. strikes originated from their territory.

Responding to Trump’s comment, a senior Iranian official told CNN that Iran is now finding new U.S. assets to strike.

The escalating conflict between Iran and the U.S.-Israel has taken more than 1,400 lives in its first week in Iran.

Additionally, Lebanon’s health ministry also reported at least 194 killed since Monday, March 2, as Israeli commandos raided a broader village searching for the remains of a long-missing airman.

Stephanie Buttermore, fitness influencer dies suddenly aged 36: What actually happened
Stephanie Buttermore, fitness influencer dies suddenly aged 36: What actually happened
Team USA blows out Brazil in World Baseball Classic opener
Team USA blows out Brazil in World Baseball Classic opener
Next-gen Xbox ‘Project Helix': Specs, price rumours, release date predictions
Next-gen Xbox ‘Project Helix': Specs, price rumours, release date predictions
Deadly storms hammer Oklahoma as millions brace for monster hail, tornadoes
Deadly storms hammer Oklahoma as millions brace for monster hail, tornadoes
Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks released after DUI arrest in Arizona
Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks released after DUI arrest in Arizona
US may use ‘mother of all bombs' in potential strike on Iran
US may use ‘mother of all bombs' in potential strike on Iran
How many days can Asia's oil reserves last amid Iran conflict?
How many days can Asia's oil reserves last amid Iran conflict?
Oil prices surge towards $150 as Qatar warns of Gulf export shutdown
Oil prices surge towards $150 as Qatar warns of Gulf export shutdown