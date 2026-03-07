David Beckham gushes over wife Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show

David Beckham shared a heartfelt tribute to his 'hard working wife,' Victoria Beckham following her Paris Fashion Week show.

However, their estranged son Brooklyn, 27, did not did not attend the event as he continues to isolate himself from family festivities and remains busy promoting his hot sauce brand.

For the unversed, the former Spice Girls star showcased her Fall/Winter 2026 women's ready-to-wear collection to a star-studded crowd, including several members of her beloved family.

After the show David took to Instagram to post some kind words, saying:' 'We are always so proud and astonished about what your achieve every single season raising the bar and continuing to live the dream that you have worked so hard for...

'You and your team really are incredible and we are proud to be here to witness the beauty that you continue to bring to each collection. We Love You. @victoriabeckham & I love Paris.'

Brooklyn, meanwhile, did not mention the show on his social media and was instead promoting his hot sauce brand Cloud 23.