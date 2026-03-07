Pixar teases future slate with ‘Monster Inc. 3’ in works

The future of Pixar is may be bigger than most viewers has expected

The fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming years as the studio’s new reports suggest several major projects, including the return of fan-favourite franchises.

The animation company confirmed it has developed a slate packed with both new stories and long-awaited sequels.

Celebrating the strong opening of its latest original film Hoppers, Pixar unveiled new updates on beloved franchises.

Notably, Pixar’s new film is expected to earn around $40M in the U.S./Canada, marking the studio’s best opening for an original animated film since Coco (2017).

Following new projects and sequels are reportedly in development at Pixar:

Monsters Inc. 3 is currently in early development.

Incredibles 3 is expected to release in 2028.

Coco 2 is reportedly planned for 2029.

Ono Ghost Market, originally planned as a streaming series, is now being developed into a feature film inspired by Asian supernatural market myths.

Disney has also reserved March 10 and June 16, 2028 for potential Pixar releases, though no official dates are confirmed yet.

These updates were mentioned in a Wall Street Journal profile of Pixar chief Pete Docter.

Disney has not officially confirmed most of the projects mentioned in the report.