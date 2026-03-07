Prince Edward issues statement after Harry's emotional message

King Charles III's younger brother, Prince Edward, has made a statement of support after Harry's emotional message.

The Duke of Edinburgh encouraged Team GB ahead of Paralympics, urging them to 'go out there and show them what you can do!' as the Milan-Cortina Paralympic Winter Games begin.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been Patron of the British Paralympic Association for more than 20 years.

In his message, which comes hour after Harry's video, he said: “I just wanted to wish you all the best for the forthcoming games in Italy, and I hope that just as generally, but also in your individual competitions.

“The Olympic team surprised so many of us, and I know that you’re going to go out there and surprise many as well, and you’re just going to be able to show them exactly what you can do."

“So, good luck, have fun, and however you’re involved in the team, I hope you really enjoy the experience."

Dhuchess Sophie's husband had a presence in Italy during the Olympic Games as he celebrated with Team GB’s first gold medal of the games, which was won by Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale.

The Duke of Sussex has also sent a message ahead of the games to an athlete who participated in his Invictus Games.

Meenagh, who now competes in para Nordic skiing, received a video message from the duke. He played rugby competitively and represented West of Scotland and Scotland under-18s.

Harry said: "Alright big lad. Alright Scotty mate, H here. Just want to say a huge congratulations. You're carrying our flag. Wow, wow that is huge. Huge, huge respect, mate."