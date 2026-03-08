Prince Harry refuses empathy for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have reached out privately to Harry’s cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

As the York sisters face renewed media scrutiny following the latest release of documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the Duke of Sussex may well have sent supportive messages to his cousins during the difficult period.

While some reports suggested that the couple had offered the sisters a place to stay outside Britain, Bond believes that scenario seems unlikely.

Harry, she noted, would be aware that any visit could trigger a media frenzy around his home life in California, potentially drawing intense attention to the Sussex family.

Their friendship stretches back many years. In fact, Meghan also knew Eugenie before her relationship with Harry became public, strengthening the bond between the cousins.

Sources suggest that the situation has been particularly difficult for Beatrice, who reportedly feels shaken by the renewed scrutiny surrounding her family.

Bond also noted that Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, maintain friendly relations with Harry and Meghan, with the Sussexes previously visiting them at their home in Portugal.