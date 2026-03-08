 
Princess Anne tries recreating viral hug with Scotland captain

Princess Anne beams with pride as she cheers on Scotland Rugby victory

March 08, 2026

Princess Anne, Patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, returned to the pitch on Saturday to recreate a memorable gesture from a previous match.

Last time she was hugging captain Sione Tuipulotu in a heartfelt show of support when going to collect the Calcutta Cup following victory over England.

Accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Princess presented Scotland captain this time with the prestigious Auld Alliance Trophy following the high-scoring showdown. 

Fans erupted as Scotland secured a 50–40 victory over the French side, in what commentators hailed as one of the most exhilarating games of the tournament.

The Princess Royal, who has been a steadfast supporter of Scottish rugby for decades, was all smiles as she cheered alongside players, staff, and fans. 

Tuipulotu, visibly proud, accepted the trophy with a nod of respect to his royal patron, who congratulated the team on their performance. 

"He always goes for the hug but she's sticking with the formalities," said one fan.

