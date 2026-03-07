Prince Harry releases surprise video message amid royal turmoil

Prince Harry has sent a surprise video message to boost the morale and spirits of those who have faced disaster in their lives, encouraging them to keep accepting challenges.

The Duke of Sussex lauded Paralympian Scott Meenagh ahead of the Winter Games in Milan-Cortina.

Meenagh, who previously competed at the Harry's Invictus Games, played rugby competitively and represented West of Scotland and Scotland under 18s.

He was injured at the age of 21 when he stepped on an improvised explosive device during his service in Afghanistan.

Harry said: "Alright big lad. Alright Scotty mate, H here. Just want to say a huge congratulations. You're carrying our flag. Wow, wow that is huge. Huge, huge respect, mate.

"Congrats. I hope you're really happy. I hope you can feel proud of where you've got to and all you need to do now is smash the PBs. Get a medal if you want, and most importantly, have fun."

The Duke of Sussex reflected on the Invictus Games Meenagh had competed in.

The Duke continued: "Just thinking back to 2014, that first Invictus Games, and I think one or two others since then, in 2017, a standout moment for me was, your running blade broke, and you carried on. You didn't let it stop you.

"You finished the race, you crossed the finish line. I think you even finished second place."

"That was such a true example of your spirit and your determination. Throughout your recovery process, you have never faltered. You have pushed through on every single element, and look at where you are now."

Harry concluded his message, heaping praise on Meenagh, who now competes in para Nordic skiing, describing him as a "fantastic example to everybody".

He told Meenagh: "Go out there. Show people what you're made of and know that every single time you go out there and do what you do, you're inspiring so many other people. So thank you for being you. Cheers, mate."

King Charles youngest son gave a little salute at the end of the video, as Meenagh smiled throughout.