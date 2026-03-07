Palace makes delightful announcement for fans: 'Once-in-a-lifetime chance'

Royal fans are excited after rceiving a mesmerising update from the Palace, promising a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Britons will be given a chance to visit the private apartments used by Queen Elizabeth II when in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

To mark the centenary of the late Queen's birth, the private rooms she shared with Prince Philip will be opened to the public for the first time in 2026.

The tours will run for 100 days and will see small groups taken behind the scenes by expert guides.

Fans will have an opportunity to discover the history of the rooms and learn how they were used by the Queen and Prince Philip during her 70-year reign.

Royal Collection Trust email subscribers will be given priority access to book tickets at an exclusive offer price from Monday, 9 March, with remaining tickets going on general sale on Thursday, March 12.

It is worth mentioning here that the royal couple would occupy a suite of private rooms in the Palace's east wing during their visit to the Scottish capital, with stunning views of the gardens and Holyrood Park.

The apartments date from the 17th century and have been used by successive monarchs and members of the royal family since Queen Victoria's reign.

Emma Stead, Curator, Palace of Holyroodhouse said: "Queen Elizabeth II's well-known love for Scotland will be given fresh context through this unique and special access to the private apartments, where visitors will enjoy a new perspective into both the formal and more informal use of Edinburgh's royal palace."

After their tour of Queen Elizabeth II's private apartments, visitors can explore the rich history of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.