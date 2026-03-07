King Charles, William ready with bold plans as Sarah Ferguson danger looms

Sarah Ferguson ‘very close’ to expose truths about royals

Big plans are actively made to combat next blow

The King and his heir not afraid to ‘cross lines’ for Fergie’s book



The Royal Family have not even recovered from the blow from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandals when a new bombshell from Sarah Ferguson is ready to drop.

However, this time, King Charles and Prince William in an unexpected circumstance are ready to retaliate with guns blazing, should Fergie bring the next wave of tensions to the already ‘shaky’ monarchy.

There have been whispers swirling around that the former Duchess of York is ready to sign a book deal for a tell-all memoir, which would expose big secrets from the Palace, something that neither the King nor the heir to the throne can afford right now.

Fergie allegedly knows “where the bodies are buried, so to speak, she knows where the skeletons are in the closet and she can absolutely expose them if she wants to”.

What is Sarah Ferguson’s big secret?

It is now reported that Fergie is ‘very close’ to signing a very lucrative book deal and she will be crafting a story of revenge, which is a “nightmare scenario” for the Palace, according to sources cited by Closer.

The source insisted that Fergie has been telling people that the book will be her “redemption” and she “won’t be scared into silence”. Apparently, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s mum claims she would only be printing the truth and that she’s not afraid of a court case.

King Charles, Prince William ‘hard stance’ for Sarah Ferguson’s book

The monarch and his heir have both been running overtime to fix the reputations damage that the Andrew furore has caused to the monarchy. They believed that Fergie’s book would cause “lasting damage to the already shaky monarchy”. They are now taking a “hard stance”.

“The reality is that if Sarah moves forward with this book, the Palace will not simply sit back and hope for the best. And if that means getting the courts involved, then so be it,” the source insisted.

Legal options are “actively discussed” and any sort of ban for the book is not off the table. Moreover, if the royals are forced to “block publication” even if it crosses some lines.

If they are unable to do that, they would end up building a legal case after acquiring an advanced copy in a bid to fight off any claims.

Moreover, the King and the future king have to take appropriate steps to sheild themselves from the new trouble, otherwise this one might land a blow that they cannot recover from.