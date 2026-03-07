Princess condition deteriorates after health emergency

The royal family's health woes show no signs of abating, with the latest update plunging them into further uncertainty.

Princess Michael of Kent, the outspoken royal known as 'Princess Pushy', is said to be seriously ill after suffering a stroke.

King Charles, 77, might be facing serious trouble due to health and family woes, but things are even tougher for Princess Michael of Kent.

Marie Christine, 81, who is married to Prince Michael of Kent, is now believed to be bedridden following the health emergency, showing no sign of returning to normalcy anytime soon.

One friend said she had suffered a stroke and was no longer able to leave her bed.

The latest health setback occured after a difficult period for the princess, who attended the King’s traditional pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in 2024 with both wrists in splints.

The royal had broken them in a fall down the stairs at Kensington ­Palace, where she lives with her ­husband, 83. The injury left her unable to perform many everyday tasks.

The Princess, who has written several books, is in serious trouble. Her health problems came after the death of her son-in-law, Thomas Kingston.The ­financier was married to Prince and Princess Michael's daughter, Lady Gabriella Windsor.

He died aged 45 from what was described as a traumatic head wound. A gun was found near his body at his parents' Cotswolds home.

Marie Christine said she had no indication that he was unwell. 'Tom was a lovely man, so kind and so thoughtful,' she said. 'They were very happy together.'