Andrew's exit from line of succession inches closer: ‘principle stands'

Ex-prince Andrew dealt with loses hope to save one last position in the royal family

March 07, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is currently eight in the line of succession, could be soon out of all regal connections soon after a new statement.

The removal of Andrew’s name from the prestigious honour requires the approval of all commonwealth states that King Charles is the head of state for. Australia and New Zealand have already pledged their support to oust the shamed ex-prince following his police arrest last month.

Now, Canada has also pledged its support for the move, after he was asked about it during his visit to Tokyo.

“I certainly think his actions are deplorable and have caused him to be stripped of his royal titles, certainly merit, if that’s the word — necessitate is a better word — his removal from the line of succession,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told the reporters in the Japanese capital.

Carney, who served as the former governor of the Bank of England, noted that even though Andrew is far down the line, the “point of principle stands” and insisted that he must be removed.

There are 13 more states that have to give consent to pass an Act of UK Parliament. The other states that have yet to give their approval include Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu.

One expert suggested that it will take around six months for the whole process. 

