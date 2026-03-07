Beatrice accused of protecting Andrew's interests: 'Setback'

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, has landed in new controversy over her alleged support to his disgraced father.

The Prnicess of York has been blamed for the TV interview that rocked the Palace and forced Queen Elizabeth II to strip the former Duke of York of his title and patronage.

The 37-year-old is facing renewed scrutiny over her alleged role in the explosive BBC Newsnight interview that derailed Andrew's public standing.

The producer, who secured the broadcast, reportedly claimed the princess allegedly played a decisive role in pushing the controversial television appearance forward.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor admitte his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein the interview, broadcast in November 2019,.

According to Sam McAlister, as reported by Radar, the Newsnight producer who negotiated the interview, Andrew's eldest daughter Beatrice unexpectedly appeared during key discussions with the BBC team just days before the broadcast – a moment McAlister says proved pivotal in determining whether the interview went ahead.

McAlister described Beatrice as a crucial figure in the negotiations, saying: "In my view, when Princess Beatrice came along unexpectedly to the face-to-face negotiation, which happened just three days before this interview physically happened, I called her the 'rainmaker.'"

According to the producer, Beatrice's presence fundamentally shifted the tone of the meeting with Andrew and his advisers, explaining: "The reason is because she was protecting her father's interests. She was super-polite, super-nice, super-friendly. But in that room with the people that were there, she was the one who had his interest purely at heart."

She said: "And it was clear that if we did not answer her questions well, this interview was never going to happen. That is why I believe she was profoundly important in the conversation."

After the explosive chat, Andrew faced mounting criticism for his association with the disgraced financier and increasing pressure to explain his relationship publicly.