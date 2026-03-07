Queen Camilla makes heartfelt plea to protect future amid warning

Queen Camilla has taken a wise step to protect the future of new generation amid ongoing threats and warning.

The Queen, 78, urged children to pick the right track in life, urging them to ditch phones and dives into books during awards ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Speaking at the BBC 500 Words award event, she highlighted the power of reading, igniting young minds to craft a brighter future, asking them to give more time to books.

King Charles' wife is an avid fan of reading and writing, discouraging the excessive use of phones among youngsters.

She also met with each winner of the event during the ceremony, which was filmed for The One Show. A variety of celebrities read some of the selected stories, including Jodie Whittaker, Joanna Page, and Sara Cox.

During the event, she rged young people: “Anybody who hears these stories will see how inspired these children are, and I think to get children reading and writing stories, especially nowadays, is so important.

"Also, it gives them time to get away from some of their phones. It's the best thing you could possibly do and it will take you all on adventures all over the world."

She even described the relationship with pen and books a great fun ever.

She continued: “And don’t just take my word for it – many years ago, a famous author said this: ‘In the main, writing is just thrill: the thrill of exploring’."

She went on “You have proved him right, as, through the magic of your pens and devices, you have brought your imaginations to life and led your readers on breath-taking explorations.

She also shared the history about writing, adding: “The man who found writing so thrilling was AA Milne, who, exactly 100 years ago, published the first book that introduced us to his beloved bear, Winnie-the-Pooh.

Camilla's words come after it was revealed that only 33 per cent of children aged over eight say they enjoy reading in their free time. This has reportedly fallen from 51 per cent 20 years ago, according to the National Literacy Trust.