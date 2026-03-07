Royal photographer unveils real truth behind ‘historic’ family photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be on the best of terms with the royals at the moment, but there was once a time when they freely shared a laugh together and special familial moments. One of these moments have been immortalised in a delightful portrait.

The members of the royal family have a strict protocol to follow in public and they have to put up a formal and a graceful appearance on the surface.

There are very rare occasions where the royals are seen in their true element and royal photographers have that special privilege of watching it happen in real-time and capture it.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson shared that never-before-shared events of he sweet portrait that commemorated that 70th birthday of King Charles – the then-Prince of Wales.

As Charles marked his special day, he was joined by his wife Camilla, Prince William, Kate and their three small children. Moreover, Harry and Meghan were also part of the group.

Chris described it to be a “lovely moment” between the grown-ups and the kids. He said that they were trying to make it “a little bit more light-hearted” since formal portraits “can be a little bit stiff”.

“It was a lovely moment, the kids laughed,” he recalled. “The grown-ups laughed. So, what I loved is that we got the formal photo that we needed for history, I suppose. And then just came a really fun moment that resonated with people, everyone enjoying themselves.”