Palace shares update on Princess Anne’s key task: ‘unforgettable moment’

Princess Anne marked celebrations for an important occasion which came nearly 100 years after King George V and Queen Mary had attended a similar ceremony in June 1927.

The Princess Royal, who is a Chancellor of the University of London, attended the UCL’s landmark anniversary and formally reopen the renovated Wilkins Building Cloisters on Thursday.

She had visited the Bloomsbury campus to meet the students and staff involved in commemorating the occasion. The Buckingham Palace shared highlights from the visit and the honour that Anne had received during the celebrations.

“We were honoured to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to campus as part of our UCL200 celebrations,” the university wrote. “From seeing our newly remodelled Quad and commemorative stone to meeting the teams behind UCL200, this visit was a true milestone moment.”

The message continued, “HRH also met our amazing UCL student and staff communities. From a sneak‑peek of ‘UCL! The Musical’, to exploring the Two Centuries Here exhibition, and meeting the inspiring Faces of UCL who’ve shaped 200 years of impact.”

They concluded that it was an “unforgettable moment in our bicentennial year”.

During the visit, King Charles’s sister did a thorough visit of the institution as she met with the students and learned about the progress the students have been making in various summer programmes. Anne was treated to a preview performance from the students.

She also saw the projects created by 10 of the Faculty of Arts & Humanities' departments, an indication of Anne’s interest in how the institution has been moving forward.