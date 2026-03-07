Meghan Markle confirms end of As Ever deal with Netflix, next move revealed

Meghan ends deal with Netflix 11 months after As Ever launch

Duchess felt ‘held back’ by ‘cautious Netflix team’ for big move

Netflix shares statement for Meghan’s next chapter



Meghan Markle, who had launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in partnership with popular streaming giant, axed her lucrative deal in a shock move.

There had been rumours about a major expansion in the works as the Duchess of Sussex had piled up big stock of her products. Experts and sources had indicated that this was a sign that big things were in motion behind the scene.

However, it seems that Meghan was not happy with the arrangement with Netflix and wanted “complete control” of her brand. The popular streaming platform was the first company to offer Prince Harry and Meghan a major lucrative contract following their exit from the royal family.

Meghan’s true feelings on cutting ties with Netflix

The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson, who had been the first to report the news, cited sources that Meghan was actually relieved to finally be able to “go it alone” with her brand.

“Meghan is still on good terms with the Netflix team and close personal friends with Ted (Sarandos) so hasn’t wanted to upset him, but is very happy to have full control of the company,” the source said, noting it was a “good time” to have “complete control” after the recent recent successes.

The insider noted that while Netflix had been a good partner, but she “wanted to go global” but felt she was “held back by the more cautious Netflix team”.

A spokesperson for As Ever told the media that the brand is “grateful” for the company’s “partnership through launch and our first year”.

“We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own,” they said. “We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

Netflix statement after Meghan cancels As Ever deal

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” a spokesperson for Netflix said.

“As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.”

The streaming giant has been a big contributor for building As Ever. They provided backroom staff and development teams when the brand was released in March 2025. Moreover, They had also renewed their £100m contract with a ‘first look’ deal last year.

The end of partnership for As Ever does not indicate if the ‘first look’ deal is off.