Noel Gallagher spotted on solo shopping spree after breakup with Sally Mash

The weekend was nearly over, but Noel Gallagher apparently needed some solo time.

The Oasis rocker, 58, was spotted out and about shopping in Notting Hill, London, before it was revealed that he had split from his girlfriend Sally Mash.

The 58-year-old had quietly parted ways with Ms Mash several months ago after two years together.

It is pertinent to mention that the twice married Noel, 58, was first linked to the high society events manager in 2023, two years after divorcing his second wife Sara MacDonald.

However, the pair have decided to move forward in life separately after concluding that they ultimately 'are not right for each other.'

The ex-couple reportedly made this decision earlier this year but have remained the best of friends' and there is no bad blood between them.

Meanwhile, later it was reported that he has 'grown close' to socialite Tori Cook, who sat next to him and cheered on him at the ceremony last weekend, after called it off with his long-term girlfriend Sally Mash.

Friends of the pair have told the MoS: 'Tori and Noel are getting on really well and are enjoying each other's company.'

However, Ms Cook is said to have split from her husband of three years, Hugi Heathcote, with whom he she has two daughters, and has been friends with the Wonderwall songwriter for almost a decade.