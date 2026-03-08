Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar announces new studio album titled ‘All in Now’

Dogstar, featuring John Wick star Keanu Reeves, Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse, is back with a banger.

The rock trio has returned to the music scene with a new album, titled All in Now.

In a joint Instagram post on Friday, March 6, the band and its members announced their fourth studio album is set for release on May 29 through the band’s own label, Dillon Street Records.

“ALL IN NOW [red heart and fire emoji] New album. New single. New tour,” they captioned the post.

“We’re so excited to announce our new album All In Now! Out worldwide on May 29th. Limited edition signed glass clear vinyl available in our Shop, they added. “Watch the music video of the title track now.”

Before the ultimate new album release, Dogstar shared a music video for All in Now’s title track.

The minimalistic three-minute video, directed by Carlos Garcia Medina, finds the trio belting out the melodic track together in a dimly lit room.

In addition, they revealed a 25-date U.S. summer tour in support of the upcoming release.

Dogstar will launch its tour on May 28 at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland and play one additional show in the state before heading to the United Kingdom and Europe for a run of dates through late July.

The band returns stateside on August 1 at ACL Live at the Moody Theatre in Austin before making stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, New York and Denver finally wrapping the trek on September 3 at the UT at The Complex in Salt Lake City.