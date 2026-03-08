Taylor Swift drops big news ahead of wedding buzz with Travis Kelce

Swifties, grab your calendars–Taylor Swift just added another date worth obsessing over.

The pop superstar is releasing a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl for her single Elizabeth Taylor on April 18 for Record Store Day, giving fans yet another collectible to chase.

The glittery record – pressed on what’s being called Cry My Eyes Violet glitter vinyl – will feature two versions of the track from her chart-dominating 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl.

And the rollout isn’t stopping there. The song’s music video is scheduled to premiere March 10, meaning Swift fans will have fresh content before the vinyl even hits the shelves.

The track Elizabeth Taylor already landed on radio and streaming earlier this month and is shaping up to be the album’s next major single. Considering the massive success of The Life of a Showgirl since its October release, expectations are – unsurprisingly – sky high.

Of course, Swift’s music isn’t the only storyline keeping her in the spotlight.

Her engagement to Travis Kelce continues to spark headlines, especially as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end weighs his next move in the NFL.

Kelce’s two-year deal with Kansas City has expired, and with free agency opening March 11, speculation is everywhere: Does he suit up for another season – or pivot toward life beyond football?

The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer hasn’t tipped his hand yet. Meanwhile, whispers about the couple’s possible 2026 wedding – some even hinting at a Swift-approved June date tied to her lucky number 13–keep fans guessing.

For now, Swift is doing what she does best: dropping music, breaking the internet, and keeping everyone talking. And if history is any guide, Swifties will be lining up hast when that vinyl arrives.