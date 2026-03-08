Harry Styles takes on intense choreography for Brit Awards performance

Ryan Heffington, choreographer who worked closely for Harry Styles' Aperture music video, shared how he pushed the singer to try something new.

Ryan helped plan the dance for the video and then he adjusted it for the 32-year-old singer’s opening performance at the Brit Awards.

The performance grabbed attention online in no time, with millions of people watching and praising Harry’s smooth dance moves.

The dancer said that the idea behind this routine was to help the As It Was hitmaker’s get “out of his comfort zone” and try something bold this time.

Harry, however, avoided choreographed dancing during his time in One Direction, when the group chose to focus more on singing and stage presence instead of planned dance steps.

So while speaking to The Times, Ryan praised Harry for his attitude and effort in this as he just enjoyed as much.

He called him “a kind human and a really hard worker” also revealing that the Watermelon Sugar singer even refused to use a stunt double in the Aperture music video because “he wanted to do it all”.

Ryan went on to add that his idea was to express music through those movement, “My idea was to physicalise the music. He would sing a word and the melody of that word was expressed through the body. He loved it.”

Moreover, the team got only a few days to practise for the BRITs but they are already on this.