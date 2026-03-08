Zendaya, Tom Holland's secret wedding details unveiled as buzz continues

Tom Holland and Zendaya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony

Zendaya and Tom Holland marked the major relationship milestone of taking the vows in a private ceremony, away from the public eye.

The fiancées wedding caused quite a stir when Zendaya's stylist and friend Law Roach let the cat out of the bag during the Actor's Awards red carpet.

While many believed Roach was joking when he said "the wedding already happened" it appears that he was not, as eyewitnesses and insiders have rose to the surface and confirmed the news.

The Spider-Man costars allegedly tied the knot in a destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy, as sources in the know told the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi.

Anonymous tips also confirmed spotting the actors in Italy recently, however Holland and Zendaya themselves have not addressed the matter at all.

The Euphoria alum's mother Claire Stoermer took to Instagram and shared the stylist's video on her Stories but without confirming or denying, wrote, "the laugh...[laughter emoji]."

The already-married-or-rumoured couple have been famously private about their relationship, refusing to share that part of their life in the public.

During a 2023 interview, Holland stated that their relationship is sacred to them and in no way related to their careers, so they keep it out of the spotlight.