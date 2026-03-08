Fans notice sweet moment between Victoria Beckham and Jackie Apostel

Victoria expressed deep gratitude for her supportive family who joined her at her Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham looked smitten as the fashion designer shared loved up PDA pictures of the couple on Instagram following her Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.

For the unversed, the former Spice Girls star showcased her Fall/Winter 2026 women's ready-to-wear collection to a star-studded crowd, including her beloved family.

However, their estranged son Brooklyn, 27, did not attend the event as he continues to isolate himself from family festivities.

A day later, the former Spice Girls star has shared a number of loved-up snaps from the evening, showing herself and David looking happier than ever.

In one snap, David, 50, beamed with pride while his wife hugged him lovingly from behind.

Meanwhile, in another photo, David could be seen smiling as he embraced his wife for a warm hug after her show.

What caught fans' attention was Victoria's another picture where she posed with her children, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham, along with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, as well as other celebrity pals.

The couple have been together since 2024, after they were first spotted together at Glastonbury.

Meanwhile, Victoria expressed deep gratitude for her supportive family who joined her at her Paris Fashion Week, making the moment event more memorable.