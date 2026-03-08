 
Geo News

Timothée Chalamet under fire over controversial remarks on classical arts

Timothée Chalamet faces backlash from former school after opera and ballet comments

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 08, 2026

Timothée Chalamet under fire over controversial remarks on classical arts
Timothée Chalamet under fire over controversial remarks on classical arts

Timothée Chalamet is right now facing massive criticism after he said that people don’t really care about opera and ballet anymore.

The 30-year-old actor made the controversial remarks during a CNN and Variety town hall with Matthew McConaughey while talking about changes in the entertainment world.

Chalamet said he doesn’t want to work in areas that need constant effort to “keep alive,” adding, “Even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore.”

Chalamet later said, “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there,” and also joked about losing “14 cents in viewership.” His comments, however, sparked massive buzz among people as it left them very upset in the performing arts community.

So in response, his old school, LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York, posted an open letter.

In the letter, they said that they are proud of him but reminded everyone that all forms of art matter. “If a single performance, a single note, a single movement across a stage touches even one person, it is worthy. It matters. It is very much alive,” the school wrote.

They also reminded the Dune actor that he grew up around ballet and opera and knows their value.

A few others in the industry also spoke out with actress Jamie Lee Curtis asking, “Why are any artists taking shots at any other artists?”

The debate highlights how even small remarks from stars can spark big conversations.

Pedro Pascal secret relationship with ‘Mexican actress': Actor responds
Pedro Pascal secret relationship with ‘Mexican actress': Actor responds
BTS leader RM weighs in on Jungkook's higher vocal range
BTS leader RM weighs in on Jungkook's higher vocal range
Taylor Swift drops big news ahead of wedding buzz with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift drops big news ahead of wedding buzz with Travis Kelce
Noel Gallagher spotted on solo shopping spree after breakup with Sally Mash
Noel Gallagher spotted on solo shopping spree after breakup with Sally Mash
Harry Styles takes on intense choreography for Brit Awards performance
Harry Styles takes on intense choreography for Brit Awards performance
Keanu Reeves' Dogstar announces new studio album titled 'All in Now'
Keanu Reeves' Dogstar announces new studio album titled 'All in Now'
Robert Pattinson still struggling to convince people that he is 'The Batman'
Robert Pattinson still struggling to convince people that he is 'The Batman'
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds reveal true feelings as legal drama escalates
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds reveal true feelings as legal drama escalates