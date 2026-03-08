Timothée Chalamet under fire over controversial remarks on classical arts

Timothée Chalamet is right now facing massive criticism after he said that people don’t really care about opera and ballet anymore.

The 30-year-old actor made the controversial remarks during a CNN and Variety town hall with Matthew McConaughey while talking about changes in the entertainment world.

Chalamet said he doesn’t want to work in areas that need constant effort to “keep alive,” adding, “Even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore.”

Chalamet later said, “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there,” and also joked about losing “14 cents in viewership.” His comments, however, sparked massive buzz among people as it left them very upset in the performing arts community.

So in response, his old school, LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York, posted an open letter.

In the letter, they said that they are proud of him but reminded everyone that all forms of art matter. “If a single performance, a single note, a single movement across a stage touches even one person, it is worthy. It matters. It is very much alive,” the school wrote.

They also reminded the Dune actor that he grew up around ballet and opera and knows their value.

A few others in the industry also spoke out with actress Jamie Lee Curtis asking, “Why are any artists taking shots at any other artists?”

The debate highlights how even small remarks from stars can spark big conversations.