'Hoppers' star Jon Hamm reveals favourite Pixar movie that leaves him weeping

'Hoppers' features voices of Jon Hamm, Dave Franco and Piper Curda

Geo News Digital Desk
March 08, 2026

Jon Hamm has opened about his personal favourite Pixar movie.

The 54-year-old has recently lent his vocals to voice the character of Mayor Jerry in the new animated movie, Hoppers.

During a promotional chat with Collider, the Tag actor was asked if he has a favourite Pixar movie.

Hamm was left confused as he said, “It’s hard to pick one.”

He added, “Ratatouille is great. Obviously, Patton’s work in that was so spectacular. I loved Wall-E. I love how the story was told without really any voices, just sounds and images. It’s a really elegant, beautiful way to tell a story.”

The Landman actor further disclosed that there is one movie that makes him bawl.

“Toy Story, my God. I mean the number of times I sat on a plane and watched those movies, and completely I am a weeping mess to the point where Stuart is for getting worried", he told the publication.

Jon appreciated the work and story telling of Pixar. “There history of doing this is combine an incredibly well-told story with deeply deeply funny humourous elements and really really connected emotionally.”

Directed by Daniel Chong, Hoppers also features voices of Dave Franco, Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Eduardo Franco and Melissa Villasenor.

