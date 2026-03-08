 
Geo News

BTS leader RM weighs in on Jungkook's higher vocal range

BTS, featuring RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and V, is set to release new studio album,'Arirang'

By
Javeria Shahid
|

March 08, 2026

BTS leader RM weighs in on Jungkook’s higher vocal range
BTS leader RM weighs in on Jungkook’s higher vocal range

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, has some thoughts on his BTS bandmate Jungkook’s vocal register.

When the septet went undercover online for a playful video, directly responding to fans’ curious questions about the K-pop boy band, the Bangtan Boys picked one comment from YouTube, asking, “Does RM think that Jungkook’s vocal register has changed?”

“Jungkook’s vocal range has definitely opened up a lot more,” the BTS leader claimed. “Especially in the upper register. If you compare to Waterfalls.”

Amid the group discussion J Hope brought this fact, saying, “I think BTS songs are really high pitched.”

“They are so high,” RM, 31, agreed and went on to point towards Jimin, “and the main reason for this is this guy.”

“It’s so stressful for me,” Jimin clarified. “Our songs are so high-pitched, It’s a little…”

Before ChimChim could finish, RM reiterated, “It’s because of you.”

The final answer posted online read, “Jungkook’s vocal range has definitely opened up a lot more, especially in the upper register, if you compare it to Waterfalls. Yeah, jungkook’s range has gotten a lot higher.”

The fun segment featuring the full group came just ahead of BTS’s new studio album titled Arirang premiere on March 20.

Following the album release, the K-pop superstars are preparing for a 70+ dates world tour, covering Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe. The tour is expected to begin in South Korea in April 2026.

Moreover, an upcoming documentary is planned to coincide with the BTS reunion.

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris rekindle romance with PDA filled Paris outing
Lori Harvey, Damson Idris rekindle romance with PDA filled Paris outing
Pedro Pascal secret relationship with ‘Mexican actress': Actor responds
Pedro Pascal secret relationship with ‘Mexican actress': Actor responds
Taylor Swift drops big news ahead of wedding buzz with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift drops big news ahead of wedding buzz with Travis Kelce
Noel Gallagher spotted on solo shopping spree after breakup with Sally Mash
Noel Gallagher spotted on solo shopping spree after breakup with Sally Mash
Harry Styles takes on intense choreography for Brit Awards performance
Harry Styles takes on intense choreography for Brit Awards performance
Keanu Reeves' Dogstar announces new studio album titled 'All in Now'
Keanu Reeves' Dogstar announces new studio album titled 'All in Now'
Robert Pattinson still struggling to convince people that he is 'The Batman'
Robert Pattinson still struggling to convince people that he is 'The Batman'
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds reveal true feelings as legal drama escalates
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds reveal true feelings as legal drama escalates