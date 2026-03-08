BTS leader RM weighs in on Jungkook’s higher vocal range

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, has some thoughts on his BTS bandmate Jungkook’s vocal register.

When the septet went undercover online for a playful video, directly responding to fans’ curious questions about the K-pop boy band, the Bangtan Boys picked one comment from YouTube, asking, “Does RM think that Jungkook’s vocal register has changed?”

“Jungkook’s vocal range has definitely opened up a lot more,” the BTS leader claimed. “Especially in the upper register. If you compare to Waterfalls.”

Amid the group discussion J Hope brought this fact, saying, “I think BTS songs are really high pitched.”

“They are so high,” RM, 31, agreed and went on to point towards Jimin, “and the main reason for this is this guy.”

“It’s so stressful for me,” Jimin clarified. “Our songs are so high-pitched, It’s a little…”

Before ChimChim could finish, RM reiterated, “It’s because of you.”

The fun segment featuring the full group came just ahead of BTS’s new studio album titled Arirang premiere on March 20.

Following the album release, the K-pop superstars are preparing for a 70+ dates world tour, covering Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe. The tour is expected to begin in South Korea in April 2026.

Moreover, an upcoming documentary is planned to coincide with the BTS reunion.