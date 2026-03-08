Lori Harvey, Damson Idris rekindle romance with PDA filled Paris outing

Is love back on–or is the internet just not buying it?

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have set social media buzzing after a video surfaced showing the former couple sharing a long kiss on a balcony during Paris Fashion Week.

The clip, which quickly went viral, shows the pair leaning in close while chatting a bove a crowded Paris street before things turned unexpectedly romantic.

Within seconds, the conversation shifted into a full-on make-out moment – conveniently captured by people watching from below.

But while the scenes looked straight out of a movie, not everyone is convinced it was spontaneous.

Almost immediately, fans began questioning the moment’s authenticity online.

"not them playing PR games."

"No way yall buying this. I've never seen anything more stages lmfao," another user penned.

A third X post read, "This is so staged and cringe."

After the kiss, Idris – who stars in the upcoming F1 – was seen leaving the room, while Harvey lingered near the window before eventually heading out in a sleek black dress. Not long after, Idris joined her in a waiting van.

The moment reignited speculation about the pair’s relationship status. The two originally split in 2024 after about a year together, though reunion rumours already started swirling earlier this year when they were reportedly seen holding hands at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

Their history also briefly dragged another famous name back into the conversation: Michael B. Jordan, one of Harvey’s previous high-profile partners, who is currently generating Oscar buzz for Sinners.