Pedro Pascal secret relationship with ‘Mexican actress': Actor responds

Pedro Pascal ‘love interest’ responds to relationship claims

Pedro Pascal’s romantic life has recently sparked a lot of interest especially after he was spotted with Luke Evans’ former beau Rafael Olarra.

Even though, The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor has never publicly confirmed any romance nor has he ever commented on his orientation, the speculations had been running rampant.

Amid the swirling news, there was a secret romantic link to Pedro with Uly Morazan discovered recently, which prompted a detailed response from the actor and comedian.

Uly, who is known for his part in Hacks, This Is Us and Not Dead Yet, revealed on social media how a comment from Pedro sparked rumours of a romance between the two.

In a hilarious turn of events, AI had crafted an entire “fanfiction” about how Uly and Pedro have been in a “secret relationship together” since 2023. Uly noted that AI even called him a “Mexican actress”.

He then noted that there was another search on his original video called ‘Uly Morazan and Pedro Pascal kiss’. He quipped that he had to “obviously” look it up whether he had ever locked lips with the actor.

The description read: “While there are rumours and fan speculation about Pedro Pascal and Uly Morazan being in a relationship, there’s no public confirmation or evidence (like photos/videos) that they have kissed.”

To add to the levity of the situation, Pedro had even commented on Uly’s video “Mexican actress” with raised hands in celebration emojis.

He concluded the video saying, “I don’t know who started these rumours but I just want this to stop,” He continued, “Enough is enough.”

Although, it all seemed to be in good humour as Uly did not appear seriously in distress and had laughed thoughout the absurdity of it.