The Rock, Kevin Hart bring off-screen chemistry to Jumanji 4 set

Dwayne Johnson recently shared a funny moment from the set of Jumanji 4, giving his fans a peek at his playful relationship with Kevin Hart.

Johnson posted a short video on his official Instagram account On March 7 that shows him with Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Alex Wolff in car during a break from filming.

Hart joked about how small the space was and complained about his legs as Johnson teased him back, saying, “Your legs are only two feet long,” which made everyone laugh.

He added a playful caption: “I love my son @kevinhart4real with all my heart. But when he gets whiny about his car seat, I just want to slap his stupid little lips clean off his annoying punchable face.”

Fans, however, loved that clip and their sweet relationship while saying that it showed just how close and funny the two actors are.

Johnson and Hart have worked together many times together and their joking around nature became a big part of why fans enjoy their movies.

Jumanji 4 will bring back most of the main cast and is set to hit cinemas on December 11.

Fans can expect more adventure, laughs and the fun chemistry between Johnson, Hart and the rest of the cast.