Kim Kardashian faces new blow amid excitement for new dogs

Kim Kardashian reignites backlash after revealing four new pet additions

Kim Kardashian is once again a target of backlash after she shared a new update about her pets, following a strong criticism from the animal rights organisation, PETA.

The 45-year-old socialite took to Instagram and shared a picture of four Pomeranian puppies, writing, “welcome to the fam.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not share any more details about the new additions to her family, but social media was triggered.

Many fingers pointed towards the SKIM founder asking, “Kim now why would we do this,” bringing up the Kardashians history of buying new pets which “disappear in a few months.”

One comment read, “please adopt from the Humane Society- please - so many dogs and cats need homes - please Kim,” while a third chimed in, “They are not accessories. Please treat them with kindness and respect.”

Several followers asked about the four puppies the mom of four got for each of her kids on Christmas, saying, “Where are the other four? What happened to them?”

At the time, PETA’s cofounder Ingrid Newkirk launched a scathing critique against Kardashian, saying, “puppies are not plushies. It’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups. Ignoring the homeless animal crisis is inexcusably callous.”

The reality star did not address the critique.