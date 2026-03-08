Madison Pettis recalls working with Miley Cyrus on 'Hannah Montana' crossover

As the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is ready to premiere later this month a former Disney child star is looking back fondly on her past with Miley Cyrus.

Madison Pettis, who rose to fame when she was just a kid, starring as the President’s young daughter Sophie Martinez on That’s So Raven spinoff Corey In the House, recalled a crossover moment on Hannah Montana.

In a new episode of the In Your Dreams podcast with Owen Thiele, she shared what it was like working with the Flowers hitmaker when the President and Sophie visit Miley Stewart to get tickets to a Hannah Montana concert.

“I dress up like Hannah, like my Cory in the House character, the president’s daughter, goes to see Hannah in concert. I’m in the wig,” she explained, adding that it was “the best time ever.”

“She was so nice to me,” the 27-year-old actress gushes over the Grammy winner. “No, I swear to god. She is like the nicest… She treated me like a peer.”

She recounted, “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m a cute little eight year old,’ but she let me have lunch with her in her dressing room and play with her dog.”

Madison’s confession about Miley, 33, came ahead of The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, set to premiere on March 24, on Disney+, featuring an in-depth interview with the pop star hosted by Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper.

Filmed before a live audience, it includes recreated sets and behind-the-scenes footage.