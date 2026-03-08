‘Heated Rivalry’ drives 367% surge in hockey class sign-ups

Heated Rivalry is not just a popular TV show, it’s also making people want to play hockey in real life.

Since the show started in November 2025, searches for “ice hockey lessons” have jumped by 367% in just two months, according to HelloMillions.

All of its fans are inspired by the mix of rivalry, romance and exciting hockey scenes.

The show follows hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, who secretly fall in love while playing for rival teams.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie star as the players and the series quickly became a hit even boosting the popularity of the book it’s based on.

Experts, however, say that the drama and viral moments from the show are making fans try hockey themselves.

Ticket sales for professional games have also gone up, with more people buying NHL tickets for the first time.

Both actors had very little hockey experience before filming and only trained for a few weeks, but their performances felt real and convincing to fans.

The show’s creators shared that the show’s success comes from keeping the story authentic and emotional.

Heated Rivalry highlights the fact that TV can do more than entertain as it can inspire people to take part in new activities as well.