Jenna Dewan pens loving 6th birthday tribute to son with fiancé Steve Kazee

Dewan, 45, reflects on her C-section birthing experience

Jenna Dewan is celebrating the day her “ray of sunshine” was born six years ago.

Taking to her Instagram on March 5, the Step Up star paid tribute to her first child with her fiancé Steve Kazee, who she got engaged to in 2020 just a month before baby Callum Kazee was born.

“Happy birthday to my ray of sunshine, pure joy embodied, the most happy full of life little boy I could ever ask for!” Dewan, 45, began in one post. “The way we all love you is more than words could express! Your sisters are obsessed with you and we all know why… You are the glue,” the proud mom continued, referring to Callum’s younger sister Rhiannon Kazee and his older half-sister Evelyn, whom Dewan shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“I cannot believe you’re six. I will never forget the day you were born. Thank you for choosing us to be your family and making us crack up everyday. We will love you now and forever always!!” the tribute concluded.

In another post, Dewan shared a video of Callum’s birth from a C-section.

“Rewatching this video on Callum’s birthday had me in tears all day," she reflected. "This little angel and his beautiful spirit had me emotional then and now… Also for any mamas in a similar situation and having a c section, please know it can be beautiful and as powerful a bonding moment as any other you got this.”

Dewan and Steve started dating in 2018, soon after her divorce from Tatum after nearly 10 years of marriage. The former couple have been committed to co-parenting their 12-year-old daughter Everly, with Dewan telling Harper’s Bazaar a month after their split, “We’re just getting used to it. We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other.”