Reese Witherspoon honours Jennifer Aniston and more on Women's Day

The 'Legally Blonde' star pays tribute to 'just a few women who inspire and challenge' her

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating International Women’s Day by honouring the many women who have played an instrumental role in her life.

On Sunday, March 8, the Legally Blonde star took to Instagram to pay tribute to “just a *few* women who inspire and challenge me, and what each of them have taught me about female friendships,” including Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Laura Dern, Mindy Kaling, and Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Aniston

Witherspoon began her tribute with her The Morning Show costar and Friends sister.

“She reminds me that the best friendships are built on honesty, laughter, and always being there for each other through every season of life,” Witherspoon wrote.

Nicole Kidman

Next up was Nicole Kidman, who starred in and executive produced the Emmy-award-winning HBO series Big Little Lies with Witherspoon.

“Real friends push you to be your best. Nicole isn’t just someone I’ve worked with - she’s a creative partner and dear friend. I feel lucky to learn from her,” the tribute read.

Kerry Washington

Witherspoon went on to honour Kerry Washington, whom she starred in on the drama miniseries Little Fires Everywhere.

“Kerry inspires me to use my voice, support other women, and never underestimate the impact we can have together,” Witherspoon reflected.

Laura Dern

Witherspoon and Laura Dern have been close ever since starring together in the 2014 film, Wild.

Reflecting on their bond, Witherspoon gushed, “I don’t have a sister, but I found one in Laura. No one makes me laugh like she does - and she brings so much joy and magic into my life,”

Mindy Kaling

Though they’ve never shared a screen together, Witherspoon has worked on multiple projects behind-the-scenes with actor and comedian Mindy Kaling.

“Mindy is one of the smartest, funniest storytellers I know - and she’s constantly creating opportunities for more women to tell their stories,” Witherspoon wrote about Kaling.

Jennifer Garner

Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner have previously worked together on the Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, and the upcoming Netflix holiday movie Mrs. Claus.

“Sometimes the best thing you can do for a friend is just show up,” Witherspoon said of Garner. “Jen and I have supported each other through a lot of life and I’m so grateful for her joyful spirit.”

In the last slide, Witherspoon concluded, “Today I’m celebrating the women who inspire me, lift me up, and remind me how powerful we are together. Because when women support women, there’s room for all of us to shine.”

“I could go on forever about the incredible women in my life - friends, mentors, and the women I admire for their courage, creativity, and generosity,” she wrote in the caption.